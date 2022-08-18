FY2023 EPS Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Cut by Analyst

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues’ FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Banco Comercial Portugues Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Banco Comercial Portugues Dividend Announcement

About Banco Comercial Portugues

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

