FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Lifted by Analyst

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,239,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.