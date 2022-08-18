FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Cap of $733,436.65

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $733,436.65 and $966.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00252855 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,116,545 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.