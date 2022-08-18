FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Cap of $733,436.65

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $733,436.65 and $966.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00252855 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,116,545 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
