Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Gaia has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
