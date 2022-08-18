Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Gaia has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Articles

