Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GAU opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.
Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.