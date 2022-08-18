Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

