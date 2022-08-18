GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,588.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $9,588.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00259376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000920 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000386 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

