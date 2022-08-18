GAMEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $645,861.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00719430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GAMEE Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,425,486 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
