Games & Esports Experience Acquisition (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Shares Up 0.7%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 25,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 21,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEEXU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 28,580.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

