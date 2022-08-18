Gameswap Trading Up 95% Over Last Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 95% against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $73,468.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

