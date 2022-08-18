Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Gamida Cell Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 764,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

