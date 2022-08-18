Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.
NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
