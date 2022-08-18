GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.66

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $6.28. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 918,760 shares trading hands.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $326.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

