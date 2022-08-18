Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Trading Down 1%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

