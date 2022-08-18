Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Shares Down 2.3%

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €4.39 ($4.48) and last traded at €4.41 ($4.50). Approximately 135,241 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.51 ($4.60).

Genfit Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.52.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

