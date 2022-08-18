GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in GeoPark by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 275,679 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in GeoPark by 2,866.8% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GPRK opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

