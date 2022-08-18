Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Gary D. Owens Purchases 8,200 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
Shares of GEOS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,551. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
