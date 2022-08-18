Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Gary D. Owens Purchases 8,200 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GEOS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,551. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

