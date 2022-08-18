Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 3.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 50,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,252,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
Gevo Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $811.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $38,607.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,481.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $132,216.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $38,607.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,481.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gevo
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
See Also
