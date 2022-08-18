Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.