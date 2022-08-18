Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.27. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 77.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.