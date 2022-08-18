Glaxis Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

