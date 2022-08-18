Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $492,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $214.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

