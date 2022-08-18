Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $98.22 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

