Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Global-e Online updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Global-e Online Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 85,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,367. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 56.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Global-e Online

Several analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

