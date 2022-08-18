Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Global-e Online Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of GLBE traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
