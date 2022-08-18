Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Global-e Online Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of GLBE traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.