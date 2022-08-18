Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 7.4% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $150,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $352,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $133.70. 9,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

