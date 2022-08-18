Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Globus Medical Trading Down 0.8 %
GMED stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.36.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

