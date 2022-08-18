GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lessened its position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,314 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Stock Performance

GOAC stock remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

About GO Acquisition

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

