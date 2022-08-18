GoByte Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $89,217.44 and $1.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

