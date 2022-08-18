Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUMN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

