Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUMN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 5.4 %
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
