Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,968 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 765.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,141. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.