Golos Blockchain Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $631,168.04 and $233.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 306,299,598 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

