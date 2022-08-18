GoodRx (GDRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $12.00.

8/12/2022 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – GoodRx had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

6/22/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GoodRx Stock Down 1.4 %

GoodRx stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,255. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73, a PEG ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,300 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $18,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $12,049,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

