Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRCL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of GRCL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $15.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

