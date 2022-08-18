Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.65 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

