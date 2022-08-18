Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

