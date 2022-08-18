Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

GRP.U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.2 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.