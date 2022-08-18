Graviocoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $286.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $286.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00259768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001024 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

