Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $29.60

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $30.45. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 372,926 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 216.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.