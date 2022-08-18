Greif (NYSE:GEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.75

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $72.69, with a volume of 1528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Greif Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $216,474.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,437,931.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $216,474.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,304,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,437,931.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Greif by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 193.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Greif by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

