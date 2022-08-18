Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Down 1.7 %

GRIN opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $369.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GRIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

