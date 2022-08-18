Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

