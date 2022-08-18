Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In Purchases 44,149 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 44,149 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,454,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,862.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Groupon alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80.

Groupon Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Groupon by 1,380.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,726 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.