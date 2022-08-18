Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In Sells 1,830 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,674,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,828.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $654,288.18.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.

Groupon Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 881,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,606. The company has a market capitalization of $363.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

