Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,370,261.43 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.
  • On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

Groupon Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $3,525,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $4,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

