Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,370,261.43 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

Groupon Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $3,525,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $4,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile



Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

