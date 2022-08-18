Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 4%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.37. 2,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,040,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

