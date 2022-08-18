Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 4%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.37. 2,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,040,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
Guardant Health Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
