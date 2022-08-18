Guggenheim Boosts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Price Performance

NYSE VZIO opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,105,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,955,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $392,284.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,105,877 shares in the company, valued at $154,955,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,134,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in VIZIO by 588.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 319.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VIZIO by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 458,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $508,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.