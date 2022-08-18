Guggenheim Raises Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $12.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.