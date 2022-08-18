Guggenheim Raises National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $38.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

