Guider Market Capitalization Achieves $4,195.77 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $4,195.77 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guider

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

