Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF accounts for 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,230,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

