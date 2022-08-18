Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

